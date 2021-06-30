Chivas: Antonio Briseño in the sights of Huesca de Nacho Ambriz

Antonio “el Pollo” Briseño, central defender of Guadalajara’s Chivas Rayadas, would be in the sights of the Spanish team led by Ignacio Ambriz, SD Huesca, to be one of the reinforcements for the 2021-22 season.

According to the Goal portal, Antonio Briseño, along with Ángel Mena, are Ambriz’s main objectives for the assembly of his team in Spain.

Although the source indicates that the negotiations are not advanced, Huesca would try to take Briseño back to Europe this summer.

THE BRISEÑO “CHICKEN” NEAR ARRIVING IN THE HUESCA DE NACHO AMBRIZ!

The 27-year-old central defender, Antonio Briseño, has a contract until 2023 and his letter has a value of just over 2 million dollars, a figure that they could pay without problems.

Briseño, days ago revealed that he began his process to acquire Spanish nationality.

