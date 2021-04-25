Chivas: Ángel Zaldívar’s message after scoring in El Clásico vs Atlas

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara prevailed in the Classic Tapatío to Los Rojinegros del Atlas, Day 16 of Clausura 2021 Tournament of the MX League, with a solo goal from Angel “el Chelo” Zaldívar.

At the end of the match, the “Chelo” Zaldívar left a message to the fans of the Sacred Rebaño through their social networks, celebrating the victory in the Classic on the Coloso de la Calzada Independencia field.

“Good evening Chivahermanos, enjoy the triumph,” wrote “El Chelo” Zaldívar along with a photo on the Jalisco Stadium field.

With this victory, Guadalajara is placed in position eight of the general table, practically with the ticket to the repechage assured, so now it only remains to define on the last date if the classification to the Liguilla will play as a local or visitor.

