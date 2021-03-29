Chivas: Ángel Zaldívar surprises and reveals that his nickname is the ‘fault’ of a former Cruz Azul figure

Angel Zaldívar, forward of the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara, revealed who are his great soccer idols, among which the former Cruz Azul player César Delgado stands out, for whom he had great admiration for his way of dribbling, scoring centers and doing many things on the court.

During the Raíces program, Zaldívar revealed why he calls him ‘Chelo’, and it is thanks to his great admiration for ‘Chelito’ Delgado who for a long time was a figure of Cruz Azul and being very young in Chivas, he got that nickname.

“There were three players that I said ‘wow’ with. I said I played like him, that he was a dribbler, that he scored centers and everything. It’s a long story, but from then on the nickname stayed with me ”, revealed Zaldívar.

On the other hand, Ángel Zaldívar also spoke highly of Jorge Vergara who passed away just over a year ago, since he always helped the players, motivated them to be better people both on and off the field.

In the current Clausura 2021 with Chivas, Ángel Zaldívar has seen minutes in 7 games, but he has not been able to be present on the scoreboard either.

