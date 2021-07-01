Chivas: Ángel Zaldívar launches promise to the fans before the possible departure of José Juan Macías

Faced with the possible signing of José Juan Macías to Getafe from the Spanish League, the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara will have a significant power vacuum in the lead ahead of the 2021 Apertura of the Liga MX and according to various information, they would not make large outlays for bringing to a substitute in the attack of ‘JJ’, so the responsibility will fall on players like Angel Zaldívar, who feels up to the challenge.

In an interview for TUDN, ‘Chelo’ Zaldívar promised to give his best for the 2021 Apertura of the MX League, so that Chivas can achieve the objectives, where he will try to contribute his bit with goals.

“I assume that responsibility and the commitment that not only I but those of us who remain with that role, to be able to score goals in Chivas, I promise to be able to contribute my best, that has always been, here I can tell you everything but It is to demonstrate it on the field. ”, he declared.

“I already have experience and I believe that I have one hundred percent responsibility and commitment to Chivas and I want to be champion again, that is up to me and that of the whole team,” he added.

Ángel Zaldívar has contested 169 goals with the Chivas jersey and has scored 30 goals and provided 13 assists.

