Chivas: Ángel Zaldívar is a victim of crime in Guadalajara

In full preseason and after returning from his beach work andn Christmas bar, the striker of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, Angel Zaldívar, he found that his wife had been stripped of a luxurious truck while dining at a restaurant in the Jalisco city.

Through their social networks, andl Chelo Zaldívar reported the theft of a truck 2017 Honda Pilot in white, which was parked one block from Plaza Galerías, where his wife was having dinner.

The footballer clarified that his family is fine, since the dispossession happened while they were inside the restaurant, so it was until the end of dinner that they realized the theft.

Zaldívar commented that they are already processing the complaint before the competent authorities.

The player had just returned to Guadalajara after playing a friendly match in Barra de Navidad with the chiverío, which they beat the Caimanes de Colima with a score of 2-1.

