Chivas: André Marín throws a dart against Vucetich after his elimination in the repechage

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara have consummated a new failure in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, being without the possibility of playing the league after falling in the repechage round against the Tuzos del Pachuca.

André Marín, the commentator and host of Fox Sports, was forceful with his words towards coach Víctor Manuel Vicetich attacking against his statement after the match held in the Hidalgo stadium.

During the broadcast of the program ‘Fox Sports Radio‘, the journalist exploded against the words of’ King Midas’ by ruling out that the Sacred Flock has failed in the Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League.

“Quarterfinal week in Mexican soccer, yesterday when the game ended in Pachuca, Victor Manuel Vucetich appeared before the media and said that what had happened with Guadalajara was not a failure; very wrong Victor, extremely wrong, Guadalajara has failed miserably in 2021 “.

“They do not play well, they never found a prototype team, they were eliminated in the playoffs with a defeat, they did not enter the league and they were never in the first places in the general table; Guadalajara is far from being a team that aspires to the title, so zero self-criticism on the part of Víctor Manuel Vucetich, “he said.

