Chivas and Tigres do not hurt each other in a friendly duel

The pre-season activity of the Liga MX clubs continues and this Wednesday, July 7, the Chivas del Guadalajara faced the Tigres de la UANL for the start of the Apertura 2021, in a match where no club could open the scoring

Víctor Manuel Vucetich’s Chivas come from getting two wins and a draw in their preseason, while Miguel “el Piojo” Herrera’s Tigres will play their first preparation match at HEB Park.

In the first half, both squads managed to generate dangerous plays against the rival frame, although Nahuel Guzmán and Antonio Rodríguez responded correctly when required.

For the second half, with the large number of changes that the two clubs made, the level of the match began to drop considerably, so no important plays were generated on the attack.

After this zero tie, the Chivas del Guadalajara will now face the Rayados del Monterrey, while the Tigres de la UANL will face the Águilas del América, both meetings in the United States.

