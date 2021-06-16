Chivas: And the reinforcements? Gudalajara ‘loses’ another signing in Liga MX

One month after completing their participation in the Closing 2021, The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara still have not officially announced any reinforcement for the next season in which Víctor Manuel Vucetich will have the challenge of returning to the top of the rojiblanco team.

For the Flock, names like that of Jaime ‘El Jimmy’ Gómez, player of the Xolos from Tijuana, same that would be about to be out of the reach of the Guadalajara directive, since the Braves of FC Juárez they have meddled in negotiations.

According to information revealed by the journalist from the newspaper Récord, Rubén Rodríguez, the team led by Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti would be close to overthrowing the signing of Jimmy Gómez to Chivas, since the Braves have already made contact with the Xolaje to probe hiring the right back.

The source indicates that based on a better offer for the Tijuana team, the Braves would take over Jimmy Gómez’s tab, in addition to the Ecuadorian winger, Erick ‘La Culebra’ Castillo.

As Ricardo Ferretti himself confessed, FC Juárez’s priority will be to find a new center forward, as the team’s top scorer, Darío Lezcano, will start the Apertura 2021 recovering from a knee operation.

Who is Jaime El Jimmy Gómez?

Jaime Goméz is close to turning 28 years old and was born in San Juan del Río, Querétaro.

The central defender began his career with Gallos Blancos del Querétaro in 2012, remaining in their ranks until last summer of 2020.

In the Clausura 2021 he played 14 games with the Tijuana XOlos, two of them as a starter.

