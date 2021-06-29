Chivas: And the injury? José Juan Macías relaxes playing golf in Guadalajara

José Juan Macías, forward for Chivas del Guadalajara, seems not to suffer much from the injury that left him out of the Tokyo Olympics, as he would have gone to play golf at a field in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco.

According to information from Gabriel Tamayo, “JJ” Macías, who was dismissed from the Mexican National Team due to a tear in the thigh of his left leg, performed physical activity raising suspicions about his alleged injury and his transfer to the Getafe.

“José Juan Macías played golf comfortably today (leg effort) in Guadalajara despite his“ tear ”in his left thigh. Either the team’s medical team is lying, or the Chivas player still cares little about his physique and is not as professional as we thought ”

On the other hand, journalist Jesús Hernández reported that Macías carried out rehabilitation work at the Chivas facilities on Monday, June 28, and then continued with double shift work at the club.

Suspicions began to arise because it seems that Macías was “injured” just days after closing his transfer to Getafe to play in the Spanish League, thus fulfilling his dream of going to Europe.

