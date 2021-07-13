Chivas and Atlas at risk, Government of Jalisco conditions massive events due to spike in infections

The 2021 Opening Tournament of the MX League is a couple of days away from starting and the outlook begins to get complicated for Chivas del Guadalajara and Rojinegros del Atlas, Jalisco Government analyzes the possibility of canceling massive events due to a rebound in cases in the state.

At a press conference, Enrique Alfaro, Governor of the State of Jalisco, commented that the Board of Health will determine whether or not the conditions exist for events with more than 600 people, such as soccer matches, concerts, and events such as FIL.

“The events of more than 600 people more than prohibited are conditioned to the Health Board ruling them, there may be as long as there are security conditions, in this case so far there are no conditions, we will have to evaluate it in the next days, all the requests that arrive, about the start of the football season and I have a pending conversation with FIL to see what will happen “

This issue arose due to the Guns N Roses concert that would take place at the Akron Stadium on October 7, which according to Anna Bárbara Casillas, coordinator of Social Development of Jalisco, still does not have authorization.

“We just received the request (of the concert) to the Board of Health and the Board of Health determined that there were no conditions at this time to approve it, so it remains on standby, but it is important to say that at the moment it is not authorized”

