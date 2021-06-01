Chivas: Amazon launches trailer for the new Sacred Herd series

Las Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara are a few days away from releasing their new documentary series through Amazon Prime Video, and the streaming platform released the official trailer for the production.

Through its social networks, Amazon published a video where you can see a “taste” of what will be the new documentary about the Sacred Herd, where figures such as Amaury Vergara and Ricardo Peláez appear, as well as several players from the squad.

“Flock is for you and for us, the sacred we have prepared just for you this June 18 at the premiere of @Chivas: The Sacred Flock. Just for Amazon Prime Video. “

In the trailer, you can even see images of Jorge Vergara, Amaury’s father and who was the owner of the team until the end of 2019, when he unfortunately lost his life at age 64.

This production will be able to be enjoyed by the Chiva Hermanos from June 18, the day the series will be released through the Amazon Prime Video platforms.

