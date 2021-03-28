Chivas: Amaury Vergara’s message after the triumph in the National Classic in the Liga MX Femenil

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara savored the sweet revenge in the National Classic by winning a 4-2 away win against the Águilas del América, in the action of matchday 13 in the Liga MX Femenil in the present Closing tournament 2021.

After the triumph achieved in the Aztec stadiumAmaury Vergara, the owner of the Sacred Herd, congratulated the players for their great performance against Azulcrema with an emotional message on social networks.

Read also: Chivas: Alicia ‘Licha’ Cervantes celebrates her 100th match in the MX Women’s League with a double in the National Classic

“Thank you @chivasfemenil for this great joy in the # ClásicoNacionalFemenil for a forceful score! Licha, you’re great!” He wrote.

Thank you @chivasfemenil for this great joy in the # ClásicoNacionalFemenil for a strong score! Licha you are great! – Amaury Vergara Z. (@Amauryvz) March 28, 2021

With this result, the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara rose to second position in the general table of the Clausura 2021 tournament in the Liga MX Femenil, adding 27 points and being close to securing their place in the final phase of the tournament.

Read also: Rayados de Monterrey and his emotional message to the fans after beating Club América

THIS IS OUR #CAPITALROJIBLANCA! pic.twitter.com/U86nYUsHQq – Chivas Femenil (@ChivasFemenil) March 28, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Chivas Amaury Vergara National Classic Liga MX Femenil Club América