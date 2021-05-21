Chivas: Amaury Vergara’s emotional farewell to “Tigre” Sepúlveda

Amaury vergara, president of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, was present for the “last goodbye” of Guillermo “the Tiger” Sepúlveda, legend of the rojiblanco team and who lost his life on Wednesday, May 19.

During the event, the president of the Sacred Flock He dedicated a few words to “Tiger” Sepúlveda, who was assured by the institution will always be remembered as a legend and a true professional devoted to colors.

“We will always honor him and on behalf of the Club Deportivo Guadalajara family, on the one hand we say goodbye to a great and on the other hand we win an angel for the team who will always inspire us. We will always follow his path as a warrior, a player who was characterized by fighting, being brave and also a human being who had a special spark “

“El“ Tigre ”was very special for many and especially for us Chivas fans. So, this is a sad day and at the same time a very bright day, knowing that we have a very bright being in the sky of Chivas “

Guillermo “el Tigre” Sepúlveda, was one of the players who were part of the most champion, as he won four Western Gold Cups, six First Division titles, five Champion of Champions and a Mexico Cup, which means a total of 16 titles with the Guadalajara.

