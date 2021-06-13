Chivas: Amaury Vergara trains with the squad in the Apertura 2020 preseason (Video)

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara are found on the beaches of Barra de Navidad, Jalisco, carrying out the preseason work for the 2021 Opening Tournament of the MX League, where Amaury vergara observe the club “closely”.

According to information from the journalist José María Garrido, Amaury Vergara, president of the Sagrado Rebaño, has even been training together with the first team squad in the preseason.

“The curious detail of the day: At Chivas afternoon practice, @Amauryvz joined the training. He ran alongside the Chivas footballers in the preseason in Barra de Navidad with Oribe, Brizuela, Chapo and others “

Curious detail of the day: At Chivas’ afternoon practice, @Amauryvz joined the training. He ran with the Chivas footballers in the preseason in Barra de Navidad with Oribe, Brizuela, Chapo and others @MarcaClaro pic.twitter.com/KUfdp5wR9l – José María Garrido (@josemagarrido) June 13, 2021

In the images, Amaury Vergara can be seen training “alongside” his players, something that has rarely been seen in Mexican football.

In previous days, Amaury Vergara had also been seen in Guadalajara’s training sessions together with Ricardo Peláez, however, in these cases it was observing the players from the outside.

