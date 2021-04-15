Chivas: Amaury Vergara sentences Víctor Manuel Vucetich and thanks him

Four parties has Victor Manuel Vucetich to straighten the course of the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara and put them in the Repechage area, ‘leaving behind’ the terrible tournament registered so far in the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, which will be subject to evaluation as soon as their participation ends.

According to information revealed by journalist David Medrano Félix in his column for the daily Récord, Amaury Vergara would have already sentenced Víctor Manuel Vucetich, who will be evaluated based on the results obtained at the end of the 2021 Clausura to determine his continuity in the direction first team technique.

The source assures that in the meeting they have every Tuesday in the Flock, Vergara thanked Vucetich for the professionalism shown in his management as a Guadalajara strategist, supporting him until the end of this tournament, because he does not want to make visceral decisions and they will make a detailed evaluation at the end of the tournament.

In addition to the continuity of King Midas, Vergara inquired about the alleged break in the team’s dressing room, a situation that was denied by the coaching staff and the sports director, Ricardo Peláez, who was also present at the meeting.

On the other hand, rumors suggest that only the Clausura 2021 title would be ‘saving’ King Midas this summer, since any other result at the end of the tournament will be a reason to dismiss the Mexican coach.

Chivas is in 15th place in the table with 13 points but with a pending match, so Guadalajara has the ticket to the Repechage in their own hands. If the Flock is able to win its matches against FC Juárez, Rayados, Atlas and Tigres, the Guadalajara will be in Reclassification without needing other results.

