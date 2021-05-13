Chivas: Amaury Vergara is overwhelmed by celebrating Alejandro Irarragorri’s birthday

Three days after the elimination of Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara in the Repechage of the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX, Amaury vergara, the owner of the rojiblanco club ‘disconnected’ a bit from the world of football to celebrate the fiftieth birthday of the President of the Orlegi Group, Alejandro Irarragorri, owner of Atlas, team with which those of the Flock rival.

Along with the ‘magnates’ of the MX League it was possible to see the Mexican regional music singer, Awaying Fernández, Rojinegros fan and who was ‘close’ to buying the Zorros in the recent past along with Rafael Márquez.

It was Alejandro Irarragorri himself who boasted of the meeting on his social networks, ‘putting his chest’ on his colleague in Chivas, Amaury Vergara, who received some bad comments because he was ‘fraternizing’ with the enemy in full duel of the fans of the Flock.

Grateful to celebrate my 50 years with @alexoficial and @Amauryvz leaving the rivalry on the court, I am sure that together we will do great things for Jalisco #GanarSiriendo

Unlike Chivas, Atlas is more alive than ever in the 2021 Clausura of the MX League, as the Rojinegros raffled the Repechage round against some UANL Tigres who looked like favorites on paper, in addition to having an advantage in their series Quarterfinal against La Franja del Puebla.

Some Guadalajara fans attacked Vergara, noting that while they rival in an excessive way with the fans of Atlas, the owners of the teams coexist with all normality.

On the other hand, some dared to point out that in Guadalajara it is an open secret that the Vergara family has a great affinity for the Academia team, a club they were fans of before buying Chivas.

Amaury is red-black also his late father – ⚫️ (@ ReTwitt54583399) May 13, 2021

We all at gdl know that the Vergara family is red and black at heart. – Andreik (@AndreikLom) May 13, 2021

Eating together and pissing for sure, and the fans chivas and atlas fucking each other, – Chaguin (@ Chaguin16) May 13, 2021

