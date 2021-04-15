Chivas: Amaury Vergara had a lockdown with players and ratified Peláez

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara have four games to make up the lousy tournament Closing 2021 of the MX League who have signed so far with Victor Manuel Vucetich, This situation was analyzed in the usual meeting held by the technical committee of the Herd, same in which the owner of the equipment, Amaury vergara, he would have read the card to his players, confirming the continuity of Ricardo Peláez in sports management.

In recent weeks there have been rumors of an alleged break between the players, coaching staff and sports director, so the boss of the Flock made things very clear for the footballers of the Flock, Peláez will continue to lead the sports project of the Herd Guadalajara for the next tournament.

According to information revealed by journalist David Medrano Félix, this meeting has been one of the most intense that Chivas has had in this tournament, in which it supported Peláez and suspended the continuity of Víctor Manuel Vucetich.

“Every Tuesday the Chivas technical committee meets to analyze the progress of the team, what is going and what is coming. This Tuesday’s meeting has been the most intense so far in the tournament, because Amaury Vergara made it clear to them that whatever happens in the four days remaining in the tournament, Ricardo Peláez is and will continue to be the head of the sporting project of the Guadalajara, the journalist commented.

“Peláez will be in charge of assembling, executing and managing the project for the upcoming tournament, Peláez is still in the institution.

STAYS STRONG

At the Chivas Sports Committee meeting, Amaury Vergara made it clear that Pelaéz will continue in the institution and Ricardo is already planning the next tournament. The changes would be in other areas not in the sports direction. – david medrano felix (@medranoazteca) April 14, 2021

“They talked about what will happen to Vucetich, if the dressing room is broken,” he said.

