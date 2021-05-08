Chivas: Amaury Vergara dreams of a new ‘Champion’ in Guadalajara

Despite not having signed a great season and getting into the Repechage on the last day of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, the owner of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara dreams that the rojiblanco team can lift the champion trophy in this tournament, being the beginning of a stage full of titles in the Herd, winning the Concachampions and until Club World Cup.

In an interview with the Jalisco newspaper, El Informador, Vergara pointed out that the main objective of Chivas is to become champions, but not only in this Clausura 2021 of the MX League, but in all the tournaments in which Guadalajara is participating, since he dreams of signing an era full of championships.

In addition to that, Vergara commented that he intends for Chivas to have a global presence within soccer, so it is essential to return to compete in a Club World Cup, something that will only be repeated if they raise a new Concacaf Champions League .

In the talk, Vergara recognized that it has been a challenge to be in charge of the most popular team in Mexico, since it is not easy to manage a club in which Mexican cigars play, in addition to the fact that the budget with which they compete is not within the highest in Liga MX.

“A challenge in Chivas is the issue of Mexicans, it seems to me that being a team that plays with Mexicans we have a smaller portfolio of hires and that has to make us see how to develop national talent,” said Amaury.

Chivas plays this Sunday against Pachuca at the Hidalgo Stadium in the Repechage round in search of the last ticket to the Quarterfinals of the Liguilla del Clausura 2021, the second in a row that the Flock would enter after a long drought of tournaments without playing in the Fiesta Grande del Futbol Mexicano.

