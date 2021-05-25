Chivas: Amaury Vergara does the Atlas a favor with reduced fines for relegation

After the last meeting of owners of the Liga MX teams determined a reduction of fines by 33% of their original cost, it has now emerged that one of the managers of this decision was the owner of the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara, since the boss of the Flock was the promoter of this measure, in addition to proposing that the surplus of the MX League will be used to continue subsidizing the teams of the Expansion League.

Liga MX will continue to pay the amount promised to the teams of the MX Expansion League As long as there is no promotion to the First Division, money that was obtained from the fines to the last three teams in the percentage table, who will now pay less than in this first season of penalties.

According to the information revealed by the columnist Sniper of the daily Récord, Amaury Vergara was the one who launched this proposal that, in principle, was rejected by Tigres, Rayados and Grupo Pachuca clubs, who did not see with good eyes that the worst teams would benefit. with this measure.

Vergara’s proposal at first seems strange, since Chivas is not even close to having percentage problems in the next season, but it did go on to benefit its ‘hated’ rival, the Atlas de Guadalajara, owned by Grupo Orlegi, owned by Alejandro Irarragorri. , friend of Vergara.

It should be remembered that Grupo Orlegi and Grupo Pachuca maintain an enmity outside of sports, which is why they could have refused this measure at first.

For the following season, the teams with percentage problems will be Atlas, FC Juárez and Atlético San Luis, who will be joined by Tijuana, Gallos and Necaxa if they do not find regularity in the next two tournaments.

