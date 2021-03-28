Chivas: Amaury Vergara confirms an emotional tribute for his father; Jorge Vergara

The president of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, Amaury vergara announced the edition of “Dreams” a book in honor of his father, Jorge Vergara, who died in 2019 in the United States and confirmed this posthumous tribute to the former boss of the Herd on his social networks.

“We collaborated to make my father’s new book, it is called ‘Dreams’ and it is already in print, it will be ready very soon, it is a very special book for me and for our family,” announced Vergara Zataraín.

“It is a photographic book, I hope it will be the first of many that we will make of my father and it is a very special book, they are unpublished photos about my father of his life and his projects; a treasure that we want to share with all of you,” he added.

Through his Instagram Live the tribute was announced and in the book is the collaboration of María Gómez, daughter of the Chivas exporter, Jaime “Tubo” Gómez.

This is not the first time that Amaury has spoken about the book in honor of his father, and that at an Omnilife event he also touched on the subject.

