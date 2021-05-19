Chivas: Amaury Vergara celebrates passing to the Women’s Final and is attacked

More than ten days after the elimination of Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara in the Clausura 2021 against the Tuzos del Pachuca in the phase of Repechage, the owner of the rojiblanco team, Amaury vergara, reappeared on social networks to celebrate and recognize the victory of the women’s team in the Classic Tapatío of the Semifinals of the Liga MX Femenil.

The women’s team of Chivas was installed in the Grand Final of the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX Femenil by beating Clásico Rival in a dramatic match that ended 2-1 in favor of the Rebaño, achieving their second final in the short history of this competition.

Also read: Liga MX: Pachuca is punished and receives notice of veto prior to the duel against Cruz Azul

“Thank you Chivas Femenil for this spectacular classic and our thanks to all the fans for attending and supporting as they did today. We are in the final and Chivas Femenil we want to see them champions ”, published Vergara.

Thank you Chivas Femenil for this spectacular classic and our thanks to all the fans for attending and supporting as they did today. We are in the final and @ChivasFemenil we want to see them champions !! pic.twitter.com/W8hk6pTiRR – Amaury Vergara Z. (@Amauryvz) May 18, 2021

The tapatías will face the women’s team of the UANL Tigres, who were installed in their sixth consecutive final, of which they have won 3, so they will look for their fourth star against Guadalajara.

Amaury’s comment was well received by the fans, as they gave him the place he deserves for the success achieved by the women’s team, although the Chivahermanos did not miss the opportunity to ask for better results in the men’s team, comparing the good performance they have women despite their low wages.

The fans highlighted the great effort made by the players of the women’s team, who receive very low salaries with the players of the men’s team, who “were conspicuous by their absence” in congratulating the finalists of the Flock.

Also read: Club América would earn a million with the sale of Guillermo Ochoa

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content