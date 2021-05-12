Chivas already has a new ‘9’, they tie their first reinforcement for Apertura 21

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara already have their first reinforcement tied up for the 2021 Apertura and according to John Sutcliffe, a journalist from ESPN, it is the Sinaloan striker Vladimir Moragrega, who will arrive from the Atlante Colts.

Moragrega, a 22-year-old center forward, will come to the Flock for free after ending his contract with Atlante and after a season in the Expansion League, he will make the leap to the MX League.

Moragrega left the basic forces of Dorados de Sinaloa and after playing with the lower categories, he went to Xolos where he also played in the subsidiaries.

It was until 2018 when he signed with Alebrijes de Oaxaca and was able to debut in Ascenso MX. He returned to Dorados in 2019 and after a brief visit to Murcielagos de los Mochis, he arrived in Atlante.

With the Colts, Moragrega played 38 games in which he scored 7 goals. All of them in the last season, being one of the team’s scorers.

The player will arrive as one of the options to replace the possible departure of José Juan Macías.

