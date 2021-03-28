Chivas: Alicia ‘Licha’ Cervantes celebrates her 100th match in the MX Women’s League with a double in the National Classic

Forward Alicia Cervantes had a great night with Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara at the National Classic in Liga MX Femenil against Águilas del América, in the action of matchday 13 in the Closing tournament 2021.

The Mexican attacker has converted a double for the Sacred Rebaño to orchestrate part of the win against Azulcremas in the Aztec stadium in full celebration of the 100th game in his career in women’s football.

Read also: Rayados de Monterrey, the only team that has defeated Club América de Solari on the pitch

Through Twitter, the Rojiblanco team congratulated the Mexican killer for her first hundred games in her short career in the Liga MX Femenil with a great performance in the National Classic against those of Coapa.

Today, at the Azteca Stadium, the brand is also yours. Congratulations on your league games, @LichaCervantes! # LaMarcaDeAlicia pic.twitter.com/HmlRb7cttA – Chivas Femenil (@ChivasFemenil) March 28, 2021

“Today, at the Azteca Stadium, the brand is also yours. Congratulations on your games in the League, @LichaCervantes! #LaMarcaDeAlicia,” they wrote.

With the result, the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara jump to the general sub-leadership in the current Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League with 27 units; while the Eagles of America descend to ninth position with 17 points, out of the league position.

Read also: Club América: Fans explode against Leonardo Cuéllar with the ‘Out Cuéllar’

MY MOTHER! THE LICHA! pic.twitter.com/TCRisBq2Np – Chivas Femenil (@ChivasFemenil) March 28, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Chivas Liga MX Femenil Club América National Classic