Chivas: Alexis Vega shows off his teeth inlaid with Diamonds

Football player Alexis vega of the Chivas de Guadalajara within the Liga MX, showed off his new teeth with the inlay of Diamonds on his teeth, prior to participating in the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020.

Will those who dedicated themselves to shine still walk? Diamond inlays for my little brother Alexis Vega, “wrote Dr. Chrystian Mejía.

The same Mexican attacker and the doctor in charge of making these inlays, shared the results on their social networks where two diamonds can be seen in the teeth of the national team.

After leaking the images of Alexis Vega prior to his participation in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, diverse opinions have been generated from Mexican soccer fans and the Chivas footballer.

