Chivas: Alexis Vega sends a warning to all the Liguilla teams

Alexis Vega, Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara forward, assured that if they beat Pachuca in the repechage match heading to the Guardians League 2021, they will be a headache for any team and issued a warning for their possible rivals.

Chivas, who must beat Pachuca to be in the Liguilla, is already thinking about the big party and Alexis Vega, in an interview for Marca Claro, assured that he is already thinking about the next rival.

“We began to see where we were failing and we said that we were playing with fear. The team has looked much better, we have improved a lot and we are a team that knows how to play soccer. I know that by winning the match in Pachuca at the Fiesta Grande we will be a headache for anyone. ” Alexis Vega said.

Vega talked about what it means to wear the Chivas shirt and assured that he enjoys it to the fullest.

“For me, wearing the Chivas shirt is something beautiful, but at the same time it carries a great responsibility. A team as big as Guadalajara implies that pressure, personally when I enter the field I forget everything and try to enjoy football”. Counted.

Chivas and Pachuca will meet in the last playoff match and it will be the match that defines the Liguilla crosses.

