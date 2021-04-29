Chivas: Alexis Vega sends a message and challenges his detractors

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara are played against Tigres, qualifying for the playoffs and although they have one foot in the next round, they seek to face the playoffs at home, remaining in one of the first 8th places, so they know they must be at the top for the duel.

Along these lines, Alexis Vega, the best player of the season for the Flock, spoke before the Chivas TV cameras about his present and assured that the critics feed him and motivate him to give his best.

“It helps us a lot to be criticized and demanded because that helps us improve a lot on a day-to-day basis and we always work to improve, we want to be better. I love being criticized, demanding on the pitch, it’s valid and they pay a ticket to see, they always want to see Chivas ahead. ” Vega said.

Regarding his season, he acknowledged that it has been very good and that it has helped the team to get ahead in difficult times and he declared that the fans do not take that into account.

“I am calm because I have contributed to the team, I have discussed it with the coach and colleagues, sometimes some fans do not know about football and criticize for criticizing, but the numbers are there and I am a player who helps the team a lot.” Counted.

Chivas can still be out of the playoffs if they fall to Tigres and some results are combined, so they will not go out to speculate anything and will look for the 3 points in Akron.

