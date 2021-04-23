Chivas: Alexis Vega ‘scares’ the Atlas with a tremendous warning prior to the Tapatío Classic

Alexis vega, Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara striker, pledged to score a goal in the Clásico Tapatío against the Rojinegros del Atlas that will be played on the Jalisco Stadium field in the match on day 16 of the 2021 Clausura of the MX League.

During an interview for Chivas TV, Alexis Vega indicated that he hopes to be able to score again against Atlas in the Clásico Tapatío, since he feels that he is on a good streak in the current Clausura 2021 and hopes to meet the expectations of the fans of the Guadalajara for the meeting.

“I have felt comfortable on the court and that is thanks to the effort of all the teammates who support me to go out and give everything on the court. I am focused, two goals in a row, I arrive tuned for this Classic and I hope to score again to give joy to our fans, my family and my teammates because we deserve it. I’m sure I’m going to have a great game and I’m going to score a goal, “he said.

“Each player always thinks about how he is going to play the next game and I am one of the main ones who always envision myself collaborating with the team and then the individual comes out, they are plays in which one can be generated in any space on the court. I know I have some qualities where I can cut and shoot long distance, do some genius that I really like. It will remain in the game, it depends on how the game is played and I visualize myself scoring a goal, celebrating with the fans and bringing home a victory, which is important, “he said.

In addition, Alexis Vega, who scored the winning goal against Rayados de Monterrey, hopes that the fans will recognize him for all his efforts during the season with Chivas at the end of the campaign.

“I am calm because I have contributed to the team, I have discussed it with the coach and the teammates. Sometimes there are fans who do not know football and criticize for criticizing, but there are the numbers and I am a player who helps the team a lot. I hit passes that people don’t see either and it’s important to me because I know I’m working in silence and that’s important, it was for me and the team and then people will start to recognize your work. The striker does not always score goals, helps to work well, generate spaces and pass, first to benefit the team and then thanks to this the result of scoring and assisting teammates is achieved, “he added.

