Chivas: Alexis Vega scares Pachuca with a great goal in training

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will visit this Sunday, May 9, the Tuzos del Pachuca at the Hidalgo Stadium, in search of getting their pass to the Liguilla del Clausura 2021 Tournament of the MX League.

The Sacred Flock is already warming up and Alexis Vega begins to fine-tune his aim for the weekend’s duel, as he showed off with a real goal during one of the rojiblanco’s training sessions.

Through their social networks, Guadalajara shared the moment in which Alexis Vega receives a service and hits the ball first, scoring a goal at the angle to Raúl Gudiño, who was in the frame.

Vega has been one of the most important Chivas players in the attack, because according to information from the MX League Technological Innovation Center, he is the second player in the league with the most participation in goal plays. with 12.

