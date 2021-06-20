Chivas: Alexis Vega receives the best gift for Father’s Day

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara player, Alexis Vega, received, on Father’s Day, the best news they could have given him, since he will become the father of a boy. This was reported by himself on his social networks, after the revelation party.

Vega, a week ago, revealed that he would become a father and this Sunday Father’s Day, they revealed to his friends and family that it will be a boy.

Also read: Liga MX: Pablo Aguilar renews his contract with Cruz Azul

“Happy to share this beautiful news, I have no words to describe everything I feel now. A new member comes to our family, to whom we will give all our love and protection I have so much happiness within me, that I cannot explain, this news made our lives even more joyous. We are a few months away from becoming parents for the second time, this is a beautiful blessing for both of us. I love you with my family life. ” The player wrote a week ago.

Alexis Vega became the father of little Victoria a year ago and now the baby will have a little brother, the first boy in the Vega González family.

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content