Chivas: Alexis Vega “demands” the Sacred Flock to hire Carlos Rodríguez

The Mexican National Team took the Concacaf pre-Olympic, Alexis Vega front of Chivas He was one of the pillars to achieve this and he did not waste the celebration at the Akron Stadium to ask the Rojiblanca institution to sign Charly Rodríguez from Rayados de Monterrey.

The great tournament that the Rayados de Monterrey midfielder gave has made everyone fix their gaze on Charly, so the attacker did not hesitate to shout in the dresses that will take Rodríguez to Chivas.

During a live video of Alexis on Instagram, the players chanted with excitement and after a ‘little secret’ from Charly, Vega yelled: “Take him to Chivas!” And in another video, JJ Macías asked the Rayados player: “Are you going to Chivas?”

So far everything remains a rumor, since Charly Rodríguez is a key piece in the scheme of the Rayados of Vasco Aguirre, so if Chivas wanted to, he would have to pay between 8 and 10 million dollars.

