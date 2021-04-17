Chivas: Alexis Vega demands the continuity of Vucetich on the Guadalajara bench

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara play the possibility of qualifying for the final phase by way of the playoffs, receiving the visit of Xolos from Tijuana, in the match corresponding to matchday 15 of Liga MX.

In an exclusive interview with the commentator Marco Cancino, medium TUDN, forward Alexis Vega has demanded the permanence of coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich on the bench of Rebaño Sagrado in the midst of the crisis of results that the club is experiencing in the Closing tournament 2021.

Read also: Liga MX: Can’t you feel the jersey? Uriel Antuna prefers to return to Europe than to be champion in Chivas

“Yes, the truth is, yes, the teacher has been a good coach, a leader for us, he has given us many tools to solve on the field and we are the only ones responsible, we are the protagonists, the ones who play and we have to charge with responsibility, accept our mistakes and move forward, which is the only thing we have left, “he said.

In addition, the Mexican attacker made it clear that within the institution there is no crisis due to the poor results obtained in the Clausura 2021 tournament and that he has questioned the continuity of King Midas.

“No, in crisis no, we are going through a bad time, they are issues that we have not been able to fix on the issue of communication within the field, we have not been connected as in previous tournaments, now we are going to play a great game. continues united despite this bad streak and and we are convinced that it is up to us to get into the playoffs, “he explained.

Read also: Tigres UANL: Guido Pizarro in the sights of Boca Juniors; they look for it as reinforcement

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will seek to break the six-game streak without knowing victory in the current Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League, receiving the visit of the Xolos de Tijuana on matchday 15.