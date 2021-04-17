Chivas: Alexis Vega contradicts Vucetich and comes out in defense of José Juan Macías

Alexis Vega, striker for Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara, came out in defense of José Juan Macías after Víctor Manuel Vucetich, assured that ‘JJ’ has not been showing a good attitude within the team.

In an interview for TUDN, Vega assured that Macías has always been focused and committed to Chivas in this Clausura 2021 in Liga MX, giving his best so that the results are given.

“No, not at all, I see him committed, at the disposal of the team and that is the most important thing. I have spoken with him, he is very calm, very meting, I think he is one of the first players to train and the last to leave, a very professional player. ”, Contradicted Vega de Vucetich.

“I have played as 9 now that he has been a substitute, I have felt a little lonely at the top, but it is part of the performance that we have had above and he is calm. He wants to play, we know how important he is and what he can bring us, but they are the teacher’s decisions ”, he added.

In the current Clausura 2021, José Juan Macías has played 11 games with Chivas, in which he has scored 6 goals and has given only one assist in 64% of the minutes played.

