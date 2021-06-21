Chivas: Alejandro Mayorga reports to the preseason and the fans demand his ownership

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara continue with their second pre-season stage, facing the first preparation games heading to the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX in Mexican soccer.

After his participation in the European tour with the Mexican national team sub 23, defender Alejandro Mayorga reported to the Verde Valle facilities to begin training with the rest of the group.

Through Twitter, the Sacred Herd team released the postcards showing the 24-year-old Mexican side during morning practice at the club’s camp, under the tutelage of Victor Manuel Vucetich.

Before this publication, the comments and reactions from the Chivahermanos did not wait, demanding King Midas to place defender Alejandro Mayorga as the starter in the Apertura 2021 tournament.

Mayorga Ponce – 9 (@chivashdi) June 21, 2021

Much better than Ponce but they leave him on the bench. I do not understand these technical directors always put them – Total 90 (@ Total90Mx) June 21, 2021

Daaaleee May. !!!

Greetings.

God bless you!!! – Jorge López (@ JorgeLp17203560) June 21, 2021

Mayorga> Chicote> Ponce> Chapo. In that order. – Christian Sapién (@christiansapien) June 21, 2021

Let him be the headline culeros – RottSaint (@hechogamer) June 21, 2021

Hopefully you knock down the post to Ponce Avenue! – Roberto Quiñones Gonzalez (@ Roberto65291958) June 21, 2021

ALREADY FEEL PONCE PRROOOOOO METELEEEEEE MIJOOOOO !!! – Angel (@ Lopez1911Angel) June 21, 2021