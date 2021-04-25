Chivas: Ale Bellón boasts a heart-stopping body with a black mini swimsuit

Ale Bellón, influencer, model and player of the Basic Forces of Club Guadalajara on the Liga MX Women, continues to delight all his followers on social networks and this time he showed off his beautiful figure in a black swimsuit that he showed off on his account.

The Mexican athlete and model has more than 110,000 followers thanks to her great charisma, personality and beauty with which she falls in love with her fans.

“Very fresh my panas”. The beautiful influencer from Guadalajara wrote to his followers.

Bellón, in less than 24 hours, reached more than 20,000 likes and hundreds of comments from his fans, with whom he usually interacts in his stories.

