Chivas: Alberto García Aspe and his demand on Guadalajara prior to the game vs Rayados

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara play one of their last opportunities to advance to the final phase via playoffs, in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX visiting Rayados de Monterrey, in the pending match of matchday 12.

Alberto Garcia Aspe, the former soccer player and current commentator of Fox Sports, affirmed that the Sacred Flock led by the Mexican coach Victor Manuel Vucetich he must take advantage of the bad moment that the Gang is living in the contest.

Read also: Rayados: Matías Kranevitter’s ‘recadito’ to Javier Aguirre for his absence against Chivas

During the broadcast of the program ‘The last word‘, the former Mexican player made it clear that the Rojiblanco team is obliged, yes or yes, to get out of the’ Steel Giant ‘with the three points to aspire to the playoffs.

“It is a game in which Chivas has to score points. It has to demonstrate to access reclassification. Monterrey has a great team but it still does not show that potential with the squad and the coach it has,” he said.

The Rayados del Monterrey will seek to approach the league directly by receiving the visit of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, who want to get into the repechage positions in the Clausura 2021 tournament in Liga MX.

Read also: Liga MX: Chivas’ message that ‘infuriates’ the fans prior to the game vs Rayados