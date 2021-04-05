Chivas: Akron Stadium will host vaccination against Covid-19

The Akron Stadium, home of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, will be one of the vaccination centers against the Coronavirus in the municipality of Zapopan, Jalisco, which will begin this Tuesday, April 6.

Through their social networks, the Jalisco Health Secretariat reported which will be the vaccination points in Zapopan, where the March 3 Stadium, the Benito Juárez Auditorium, the Prepa 9 and the CUCEA also appear.

“Attention! If you are an adult over 60 years of age resident of Zapopan, these are the vaccination points against # COVID19, the process will be in alphabetical order of your first surname from A to F from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or until doses are exhausted per day.”

In this way, Akron and March 3 join other Liga MX stadiums such as Nemesio Diez, UANL University and CU University Olympic Stadium, which will also be vaccination sites.

The process at Akron Stadium will be in Drive Thru (automobile) mode, while on March 3 it will be combined, Pedestrian / Drive Thru.

