Chivas: Afición del Herbaño explodes and destroys the board of directors due to the renewal of Vucetich

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara made official the renewal of Technical Director Víctor Manuel Vucetich, which made the fans of the rojiblanco team explode, who asked that the coach leave office, after the bad tournament he did in the Guardians 2021.

After the Flock released an official statement informing of the continuity of ‘King Midas’, the fans could not contain their anger and expressed it in networks.

Also read: Liga MX: Club América would include a player in the negotiation for Salvador Reyes

Vucetich could not qualify for the Liguilla after finishing 9th and losing in the playoffs, so he was expected to leave the club, contrary to what the Flock announced.

“What a way to make fun of the fans. The northern teams reinforcing themselves to the teeth, the hated rival fighting the league and we maintain a project that has only been disappointing. With little this directive is conformed and they know little about the ideology of GRANDE de Chivas “. Said one of the comments.

They have been like this for 50 years, haven’t you noticed? – I know, I’m uncomfortable (@dejateilumino) May 13, 2021

They renew Vuce, they make Calderon and Beltrán transferable, they leave Ponce and other firecrackers … There is no doubt that Chivas’ worst enemy is Chivas – Francisco Ortega (@ PacOrtega94) May 13, 2021

I want to think, net I want to think … that they give him the year for sure and they are going to give him the team that he asks for and a credit tournament to prop him up and another to deliver the results. The same and I’m very naive – D (@ DaveChoi24) May 13, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content