Chivas: Afición del Herbaño explodes and destroys the board of directors due to the renewal of Vucetich

Football

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara made official the renewal of Technical Director Víctor Manuel Vucetich, which made the fans of the rojiblanco team explode, who asked that the coach leave office, after the bad tournament he did in the Guardians 2021.

After the Flock released an official statement informing of the continuity of ‘King Midas’, the fans could not contain their anger and expressed it in networks.

Vucetich could not qualify for the Liguilla after finishing 9th and losing in the playoffs, so he was expected to leave the club, contrary to what the Flock announced.

“What a way to make fun of the fans. The northern teams reinforcing themselves to the teeth, the hated rival fighting the league and we maintain a project that has only been disappointing. With little this directive is conformed and they know little about the ideology of GRANDE de Chivas “. Said one of the comments.

