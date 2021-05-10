Chivas: Adolfo ‘Bofo’ Bautista explodes and cleans players in the Flock

The Chivas They went back to their old ways and were left out of a League in Liga MX, unleashing the fury of one of his most iconic former players, Adolfo ‘El Bofo’ Bautista, who showed all his annoyance on social networks before the defeat against the Tuzos del Pachuca in a painful win in the Repechage phase in the Closing 2021.

The former player from the chiverío showed all his courage and anger against some players of the current Guadalajara squad, qualifying one by one the players of the Flock, making a ‘cut’ of many elements that, in his opinion, are not up to par from a team like Chivas.

Bautista charged strongly against elements such as Oribe Peralta, to whom he put ‘the crosses’ up to five times, in addition to attacking young elements who had no contribution in the season, specific cases such as Chino Huerta, who was double crossed out for his performance in the game against the Tuzos.

Among the players rejected by Bofo, José Juan Macías, Raúl Gudiño, Antonio Briseño, Cristian Calderón, Lalo Torres, Canelo Angulo, Ronaldo Cisneros, Hira Mier, Luis Olivas, Alex Mayorga, José Madueña and the entire coaching staff of Víctor Manuel stand out. Vucetich.

“I did not understand the changes,” said the Bofo in reference to Vuce.

The only players who were saved from the burning of the Bofo were: Uriel Antuna, Carlos Cisneros, Isaac Brizuela, Alexis Vega, Ángel Zaldívar, Antonio Rodríguez, Miguel Ponce, Jesús Sánchez and Jesús Molina.

“These players believe more than they play,” launched Bofo, in addition to endorsing his affection for the rojiblanco team.

