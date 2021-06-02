Chiuas goes against Ioka, what does he say? What will that fight be like?

Finally, Francisco Chihuas Rodríguez received that title opportunity that he sought and deserved so much. And he appeared in the year where he was determined to even leave boxing if that championship fight did not take place, as he stated in a recent Instagram chat with his followers.

And the opportunity arose where it should have arisen: as mandatory for the WBO 115-pound title, where Chihuas has long been ranked number one in the super flyweight rankings. And he must face the most difficult of all rivals: the Japanese Kazuto Ioka.

The WBO statement on Tuesday establishes that the teams of the two fighters have 30 days of free negotiations before requesting an auction. A few hours after the news broke, we spoke with Chihuas Rodríguez.

He discussed his current preparation, as well as and where he will hold pre-fight camp. From the minute (4:20) he gives us his first impression about the rival (Ioka) and from the minute (5:25) we analyze with Chihuas, the possible tactical options to face a rival of Ioka’s boxing level, starting of the two most important fights in recent times, due to the differences in style shown in each of them: the victory over Kosei Tanaka and the defeat against Donnie Nietes.

Rodriguez also told us about the value of this fight for his career, the motivation of not being a favorite in that fight, the possibility that it will be in Las Vegas with the support of the fans that will play in his favor, he also put in context his past of disappointments in terms of opportunities despite the level of his opposition in more than ten years of his career and he even compared himself to Juan Manuel Márquez who spent years of difficulties to reach the elite at the time that Marco Antonio Barrera and Erik Morales reigned , Manny Pacquiao, etc.

Chihuas understands that the same thing has happened to him: it has cost him to reach that privileged circle of 115 pounds (Estrada, Chocolatito, Ancajas, Rungvisai, etc.) and he is aware that a victory against Ioka will place him in that place. And he’s very confident in dethroning the Japanese to be the new WBO 115-pound monarch.