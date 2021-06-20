Chito Vera says that fighting Dominick Cruz next “makes sense”

The UFC bantamweight contender, Marlon Vera, called Dominick Cruz after his win over Davey Grant at UFC Vegas 29, saying it “makes sense.”

Vera won a unanimous decision over Grant in their “Fight of the Night” rematch. at UFC Vegas 29 on Saturday. After a strong start from Grant in the first round, Vera began to take control of the fight as it progressed, cutting Grant with his elbows and then crushing him to the ground with blows.

Grant proved tough enough to last the 15 minutes, but Vera was imposed by a very unequal decision when the scores of the judges were known. It was a great victory for Vera to recover after losing to José Aldo in his previous fight.

After his victory over Grant, Vera used her post-fight interview to get the attention of Dominick Cruz, the former UFC bantamweight champion.. During the broadcast, Cruz said he wanted to fight someone higher in the rankings. But as far as Vera is concerned, this is a fight that makes sense, and as she told the media at the post-fight press conference, Vera is willing to fight Cruz if he wants it.

«I would like the fight with Cruz. Not that I’m dying from the fight, but I think it makes sense. But anyone in that top-10 to top-5, I would love to fight, ”Vera said.

When it was made known that Cruz wants to fight someone of higher rank, Vera said she respects her opponentBut if the UFC wants the fight then they will.

«I respect him for that, But the UFC could call him to the fight. They called him earlier after my fight with Song Yadong and I think he turned it down, ”Vera said.

