“Chisme No Like” calls Adamari López and Toni Costa liars and phonies

The host of Hoy Día, Adamari López, and the Spanish dancer Toni Costa are still in the eye of the hurricane for their recent separation after 10 years. The drivers of Gossip No Like, Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani, who in January reported that there was a strong crisis in the couple and that they were even living apart, They have called “La Chaparrita” and Toni liars and phonies. It turns out that days before, Toni posted a story saying that they will not believe in lies And before this, today the journalists “went over” the dancer.

“Here Adamari and Toni lie. They have lied to everyone. Since January 26, Toni was already in another department, ”he said. Ceriani. In addition, the journalist assures that, after made public in Gossip No Like that Adamari supposedly he would have operated on his stomach, lost credibility with them and with many of the followers. “For me it’s a scam… that you say you lost weight with Oprah, but you did other things to lose weight. Do not tease me. It is not okay to fool your fans. It is not good for your audience to believe that idea and buy it because it is a lie ”, said both drivers respectively.

What’s more, Ceriani He clarified that they are not making known or affirming the tendencies and tastes of Adamari’s ex-partner: “If I ask in Miami: – Who among you thinks that Toni Costa is gay? -… Many would raise their hands. If you are not gay, no problem. We are not saying that you are gay. We are saying that the show business group always thought that and Adamari He told you. But we are not saying that you are gay… ”. This he says based on video statement issued by Adamari, where he reported that the decision to separate was based, in part, to preserve Alaïa’s well-being.

In Gossip No like they presume that Adamari could have said that because of the rumor of Toni’s sexuality. However, Elisa beristain commented a few days ago that his friend “The King of Bacon” had some proof of that, but so far they have not presented them. Surely and for that reason, Ceriani was blunt today in saying that there is no evidence so far but only rumors within the entertainment industry, same that would come a long time ago.

“Here the liar is you Toni, that you lent yourself to Adamari’s game, “said the Argentine. There is no doubt that today the credibility of both the Telemundo host, Adamari Lopez, like Toni Costa is in “checkmate” before these journalists. So far neither Toni nor Adamari have spoken about it.

