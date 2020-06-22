Adapted to the new challenges of the world of entertainment, the multi-award-winning salsa orchestra Chiquito Team Band will celebrate its eight-year history with a virtual concert through its YouTube channel on Saturday, June 27, starting at 8:30 pm at night. .

The so-called Sound Creators do not want to miss the celebration of this anniversary without doing it in the company of their fans, so they chose this digital platform to carry a special presentation with all the technological elements that the party deserves under the general production of Enmanuel Frias.

Rafael Berroa “Chiquito Timbal”, leader of the group, explained that they will offer a show loaded with a lot of energy for an hour and a half with the finest selection of hits from their repertoire and the imposing sound that characterizes them, for the enjoyment of their followers who They have given their unconditional support to his musical career.

Tonight there will be no shortage of the most emblematic themes of the salsa industry that for eight years have remained in popular taste, as well as the most recent singles that occupy important positions in the radio monitoring rankings.

To enjoy this concert, you can subscribe to the official YouTube channel of the group and follow the incidents through their social networks @chiquitoteamrd