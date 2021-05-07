Chiquis will have cosmetic surgery on her breasts

Getty Images Chiquis Rivera confesses that she will undergo cosmetic surgery: What will be operated on?

Chiquis Rivera is always giving something to talk about, but at the same time she is one of the celebrities who is most sincere with her loyal followers.

And this time, the singer publicly confessed that she will visit the operating room in the coming weeks to get a little retouch.

The daughter of the late singer Jenni Rivera made her confession, after silencing some initial rumors from fans in networks that claimed that the singer would have undergone an alleged surgery to look slimmer.

The ex-wife of Lorenzo Méndez referred to the comments, raised just a few days ago, when she shared a photograph in which she showed her waist, which many took as a result of some liposculpture.

The singer said that she has not done any of the surgeries mentioned by her fans for now, but revealed that she went to the city of Tijuana to visit a trusted doctor because she will do a little touch-up in the operating room.

“… Right now they are saying that because they saw me, I took a photo with a doctor in Tijuana on Friday, that I did something, that I did surgery… I mean, I don’t understand… I am the type of woman who feels very safe with who I am. I don’t have to pretend, or anything like that … “, the interpreter began, without her followers imagining that the revelation was coming.

“To the people who saw that photo with the doctor it was not because I had a lipo, no. It’s because I’m going to get boobies and very soon… ”, Chiquis Rivera said.

The singer said that a while ago she removed the implants that she had, but she already feels ready to have the retouching on her breasts again.

And when revealing the reason why she decided to take that step, Chiquis was blunt in saying that it is her business, because she is the owner of her body. “Because I want and it is my life,” he said.

Regarding her slimmer look, the daughter of the Diva de la Banda stressed that it is not the result of any aesthetic procedure, as is rumored, but that she has entered a healthier wave, in matters of nutrition.

Likewise, Chiquis said that she is exercising more, consuming more vegetables, vitamins and additional collagen.