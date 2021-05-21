Chiquis Rivera’s supposed “boyfriend” publishes a photo with a mysterious woman. Everything indicates that it is the singer

Since Chiquis Rivera placeholder image announced the separation of who until recently had been her husband, Lorenzo MendezSome new “loves” have blamed her. But the romance attributed to him by some media today is with photographer Emilio Sánchez, friend of Becky G also. The supposed “boyfriend” posted a photo of him covering a mysterious woman and everything indicates that it’s about Chiquis Rivera herself.

With a cell phone in hand and in front of a mirror, Emilio took a “selfie”. Behind him was a lady, very voluptuous, just like the daughter of the late singer Jenni Rivera. The hair was long, apparently with extensions, as Chiquis has. Also the hands look very similar to the singer’s. And the clothes seem to have already been worn by Chiquis as well.

Immediately, the publication of the Instagram of Emilio began to go viral and everyone speculates that, it would indeed be Chiquis Rivera. However, the face of the mysterious lady it was never explicitly seen. If so, is this a confirmation of this relationship? We won’t know until they clear it up or post a picture that speaks for itself.

Just a few days ago, Lorenzo Mendez He was in work commitments and was intercepted by some reporters who asked him about Chiquis Rivera and the divorce process. The singer had said that she was waiting for her ex’s response to the document. But he clarified that everything was already talked about, he had signed and that they were divorced.

He was also asked about a television program that is being broadcast where the former member of the “Banda El Limón” appears, to which Lorenzo replied that he had not seen any of that. That he does not know what the Rivera family is up to, since he is at full capacity with already confirmed presentation dates. As soon as they questioned him about the Chiquis’s supposed boyfriend, he limited himself to saying: “¿Emilio what…? Come in, guys (Come on, guys) ”and he walked away laughing.

Everything indicates that a possible reconciliation between Chiquis and Lorenzo is unfeasible. Each one has already taken their own path, although they share a love for regional Mexican music.

