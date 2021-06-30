Chiquis Rivera’s ex, Lorenzo Méndez, would already have a girlfriend and they say they are on vacation together

While a whole controversy of carries and brings with the supposed demands that he would be asking is unleashed Lorenzo Méndez, ex of Chiquis Rivera, to the singer herself so that she does not talk about him in a possible book that she would later release, there are several Instagram accounts dedicated to show business that would indicate the singer would already have a girlfriend and that they would be together enjoying a supposed vacation in the Bahamas.

Some days ago Lorenzo Méndez, ex of Chiquis Rivera, said he was taking a few days off in the Bahamas before continuing with his extensive concert tour of various cities in the United States. However, scandalo_o published that Lorenzo Méndez was seen with a woman in a bar in El Paso, Texas. Same that published some stories from the same place where he published images Lorenzo Mendez but already in San Francisco. That is, they were in Texas, then in The Bahamas (according to this Instagram account) and then in San Francisco spending some rich vacation days.

The singer, Lorenzo Mendez, a photograph was taken from the Golden Gate in San Francisco and then the girl and who they claim She is the new girlfriend of Chiquis Rivera’s ex, named Jenni he also did the same. In addition, in the comments of the users of the social network many assure that the resemblance of this Jenni is very close to Chiquis.

On the other hand, Johnny López, the younger brother of Chiquis Rivera placeholder image said Lorenzo Mendez he spat in his ex’s face for being high on drugs. This he did also through social networks. Apparently this is the vehicle that the Rivera family uses to communicate with each other, as well as some of those who have been close to it.

Juan Rivera has done several “En Vivo” to talk about Jenni Rivera’s money, how he has made his fortune, his problems and bad relationship he has with his brother Lupillo Rivera, as well as publicize his latest musical releases.

As to Chiquis Rivera placeholder imageThe singer had a birthday a few years ago and went on a trip with her new love Emilio Sánchez, with whom she has only been dating for a short time, but with whom she has been seen on several occasions. Even Chiquis gave him his full support now that Emilio opened a new taco business. At that moment he was interviewed and very confident and proud he said: “It’s my girl.” Johnny López, Chiquis’s little brother, has also been seen with the new love of Jenni Rivera’s daughter and he looks very happy. The opposite of what happened with his ex-brother-in-law Lorenzo Mendez.