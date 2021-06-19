Chiquis Rivera’s aunt is accused of abusing the singer when she was a minor

About 6 years ago, Janney Marín Rivera, better known as Chiquis Rivera placeholder image, revealed in his book that he was the victim of sexual abuse by a woman who was very close to his family, which caused him confusion with his sexual orientation.

Now, an interview in which Sebastián, son of Pita Saavedra, Chiquis’s aunt, denounced that his own mother abused an 11-year-old girl a long time ago, something that immediately began to speculate that said girl is the singer.

Sebastián stated that someone very close to him confessed to him when he was 16 years old that his mother had committed such an actIn addition, he assured that when he asked his mother for an explanation about whether this was true, she ran him out of the house, so he does not doubt that it is Chiquis who he abused.

“I can no longer silence that, I can no longer because my mother abused an 11-year-old girl. Someone very close to me told me and I went to my mother and told her all those things, that’s why she sent me to the street, “he said.

He even said that when Pita was 28 years old, he was with a 15-year-old girl, detailing that this girl was a minor and they were together for 8 years, a relationship in which he witnessed very ugly things, according to his own words.

After this, Saavedra already came out to give his version and through a live video responded to the accusations assuring that She can be whatever, but never a “rapist”, she even asked Chiquis to defend her.

“I have never asked Chiquis for anything, but this time yes. Chiquis, I ask and implore you to come out and defend me “, He said. “I can defend myself, but They are saying that I am the woman who abused you as a child or that I raped you, or I don’t know. My daughter, I ask you with all my heart for that love that we have for each other, because I know that you love me too and I have always defended you, ”he said in reference to the accusations of his own son.

In her message, Pita asked her niece if she does not want to reveal the name of the person who attacked her, just clarify that she did not.

“Who was that woman? If you don’t want to say it, fine, but say that Aunt Pita didn’t go. They are attacking me and even my son Sebastián even said that he did not doubt that I was that woman ”, she mentioned desperately.

The Rivera family continues to give something to talk about. First the children of Jenni Rivera ordered an audit of the assets that the singer inherited, now the scandal continues with this accusation of abuse, which can not be taken lightly, it only remains to wait for the reactions that this situation generates in the coming days .

At the moment, Chiquis has not spoken about the case, however, there could soon be a response from the daughter of the Diva de la Banda.