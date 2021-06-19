Chiquis Rivera’s aunt implores him to defend her, after being accused of raping her at age 11

Pita Saavedra aunt of Chiquis Rivera vehemently denies the accusations that have been made against her where she is pointed out as an abuser. They say that she appears to have raped Jenni Rivera’s daughter when she was eleven years old. Who made the conjecture or made these flaming statements? Well, nothing more and nothing less than Pita’s son, Sebastián.

As a result of these statements, Saavedra has had to go out to defend himself and he has done so through a video shared on social networks of Gossip No Like, now Pita’s request to Chiquis has gone viral, and he hopes it reaches his ears of his niece, so that she can come out in his legitimate defense.

“Never. Never of the never would something happen that they say has happened ”, says Pita Saavedra, aunt of Chiquis Rivera. Who asserted that he has never asked his niece for something, until today, and for this reason he asks, implores him, to come out in his defense to tell the truth and that truth is that she never abused her, according to his words.

In the Pita recording: “Mija I ask with all my heart, for that love we have for each other, because I know that you love me too and I have always defended you, not for that you have to defend me, but rather that you go out and speak the truth. Who was that woman, if not you mean it, perfect, but say that your aunt Pita wasn’t.

Saavedra added: “They are attacking me. Even my son Sebastián even said that he did not doubt, that he did not doubt that I was that woman. It hurt me deep in my soul. And I promised not to cry. And here is my wife and I promised her that I will not cry, but it hurt a lot, as I say, I have cried a lot. I had to come from work. Could not. If he tried to hurt me, to hurt me that way, he did it, he did it ”.

