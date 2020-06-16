Chiquis Rivera wearing bikini and transparencies | Instagram

Passing a happy quarantine It is how Chiquis Rivera is, or at least it is what she reflects in her daring photographs, like the most recent one that revealed her cute figure when posing in a bikini and transparent dress.

Since his separation with Lorenzo Mendez to Chiquis Rivera He has not been seen sad for a moment, something different from the singer who even retired from social networks for a time.

Fortunately Chiquis is an extremely strong woman who does not need a man to be happy and excel in her career.

« FashionNovaPartner It’s a Saturday away from home! What do you think I’m cooking … » description of her snapshot.

Thanks to great physical effort and Keto diet that she herself elaborates and shares with her followers is that she has managed to maintain a healthy figure without neglecting her spectacular curves that identify her (especially her rear guard).

Janney Marín Rivera Chiquis’s full name has the habit of sharing part of her exercise routines through her stories on her official Instagram account, I have continuously seen her with her red cheeks after a exhaustive cardio work.

Although on various occasions it has been harshly criticized Chiquis does not care because much of his life has been so, perhaps you have heard the phrase « What you don’t m @ ta becomes stronger », it is likely that the interpreter of « They would like to have my place » apply it daily.

In her outfit she is wearing a short dress with a round neckline and long sleeves attached to the body but transparent, underneath you can see a nice bikini also in pink, the only accessory that accompanies it is a pair of glasses with diamonds also in the same tone of their garments.

« My beautiful, you are my motivation day by day I love you. I send you a big kiss and a big hug, » shared a user on Instagram.

