Chiquis Rivera She has become very cook in this quarantine. Without being able to go outside, the interpreter of “Las Destrampadas” has been shown on Instagram in the kitchen doing different snacks.

During a Live on social network, the famous showed her cupboard and some fans noticed a very peculiar paste. In one of his Instagram Stories Chiquis explained that the pasta was in the form of penises.

“They are telling me in the DMs (direct messages) that they saw my penis paste that they gave me for my farewell,” said the famous woman in the video.

Although he did not reveal who gave him the gift, he did say that he would make the pasta “these days.” Her husband Lorenzo Mendez He was in the kitchen while making the video and Chiquis said he was going to eat them.

“Your Lorenzo is going to eat them, these penises,” she yelled at her husband.

