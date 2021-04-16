Chiquis Rivera unseats Yanet García in an attractive dress | Instagram

The beautiful Chiquis Rivera surprised her followers with her latest outfit. Jenni Rivera’s daughter used elegance to highlight her attribute and unseated the beauty Yanet Garcia with a spectacular black evening dress with a pronounced neckline.

Chiquis Rivera’s elegant outfit was shared by herself in a photograph that combines elegance with the urban and makes her look like a beauty queen. The singer looked stunning with a spectacular cut dress that highlighted her legs in all their splendor.

The dress of the daughter of the Diva de la Banda attenuated her waist and highlighted her charms by playing with glitter and transparencies. The ex of Lorenzo Mendez She complemented her outfit with some leather sandals that gave a flirty and aesthetic touch to her legs and her rather straight and short hair, which made her look younger and fresher.

The photograph was shared by Chiquis Rivera placeholder image more than 15 hours ago and has obtained more than 140 thousand reactions on the famous social network. The beautiful businesswoman knows that with such beauty words are unnecessary and only accompanied the image of a black heart.

Given the voluptuousness of Chiquis, his followers did not take long to fill the comment box with compliments and others for the niece of Lupillo rivera, highlighting how good and elegant she looks with said dress.

LOOK AT BEAUTIFUL YANET HERE

The comment that could not go unnoticed was that of Emilio Sánchez, the young man identified as the cameraman of Janney Marín Rivera’s friend, Becky G and with whom he has been romantically linked lately.

Rumors indicate that Emilio and Chiquis may have started an affair after the music star finally divorced Lorenzo Méndez. Sánchez could not help reacting to how good the Latin Grammy winner looks and placed a red face as a sign that it is very hot, will it be the confirmation of her courtship?

It was the style of the dress that raised the comparisons between the also composer and the former climate girl of the Hoy Program, Yanet García. The beautiful young fitness woman shared an outfit quite similar to that of the interpreter of Cheer up and you will see on her social networks.

In the photograph that Yanet shared on her Twitter account, you can see the girl wearing an elegant black dress where transparencies are the protagonists and you can see how only the most essential of the spectacular figure of the famous is covered. As in the case of Rivera, a pronounced neckline on the leg gives the outfit a touch more than flirtatious.